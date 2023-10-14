You can officially pencil in two new matches for the next New Japan Pro Wrestling special event.

Ahead of the NJPW Power Struggle 2023 show next month, it has been announced that Jon Moxley vs. Great-O-Khan and Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP U.K. Championship will take place as part of the card.

NJPW Power Struggle 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 4 in Osaka, Japan.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup heading into the NJPW special event on 11/4:

NJPW POWER STRUGGLE (11/4/2023)

* Jon Moxley vs. Great-O-Khan* Super Junior Tag League finals* Will Ospreay (C) vs. Shota Umino (IWGP U.K. Title)* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title)* SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (C) vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles)

Check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/4 for complete NJPW Power Struggle 2023 results from Osaka, Japan.