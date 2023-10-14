Two title matches and an exclusive from Adam Copeland highlight tonight’s episode of Collision:

Brian Cage vs. Komander

Ring of Honor Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue

AEW Collision 10/14/23

Live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio! Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness are on commentary and joined by Tony Schiavone, but ON THIS DAY…

Here’s Adam Copeland!

Copeland says he wants to address everything Christian said this week, but that didn’t last long.

Here’s Christian, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne… flanked by security. Christian says he’s got a main event to get ready for… so Copeland needs to get out of AEW now, or else Christian will have security remove Copeland, just like he did the BCC.

Enter Bryan Danielson.

Danielson says Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne have ALSO been banned from ringside. So tonight, we’ll find out who’s the better man and who deserves to be the TNT Champion.

Enter Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Starks says he’s a real AEW champion, and calls Copeland “bug eyes”. Copeland calls Starks a vanilla midget version of the rock and Starks says that comment sent him over the Edge. Starks says they should have a tag team match right now.

Enter FTR.

Cash says last week AEW medical gave them the option of wrestling or not last week, and they made the wrong call. That said, Bill & Starks are not the absolute best, but they’ll work their way back up. Danielson says they should do their match now as Cage shoves security into FTR and company and they get decimated.

A video package of MJF meeting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the Stop Jewish Hate foundation is shown.

Match #1. Ring of Honor World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack

Arm drag and an enziguiri by Mack. Joe heads to the floor and Mack follows up with a big plancha. Back in the ring, Joe fires some big right hands and Mack drops Joe with one of his own. Forearms by Joe but Joe misses a charge in the corner. Running forearm by Joe and a running big boot in the corner. Running imploding cannonball in the corner by Mack! Two count. Joe responds with a reverse atomic drop, a punt, and a running senton for two. Mack charges and Joe connects with a snap powerslam. Two count. Mack catches a boot from Joe and snaps him down with a Stunner. Two count. Mack goes up top but Joe crotches him on the top rope. Muscle Buster! One, two, three.

Winner and STILL AEW World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **1/2. Big ol’ power match here that didn’t last long. Awkward in a few spots but Mack got in a good amount of offense to look like a threat.

Lexi Nair is here with CJ Perry. CJ would ask possible clients if they’ve ever sat on the sidelines and seen someone else take their spot, and they need some guidance… to come to her. Action Andretti shows up and says he could use help, and he’s going to call her.

Match #2. Juice Robinson w/ Bullet Club Gold vs. Christoper Daniels

Pair of arm drags by Daniels and an armbar, but Juice drop toe holds Daniels on to the middle rope. Danielso rolls to the outside and gets jumped by the BCG behind the referee’s back. Daniels turns the tables and throws Juice into the guard rail as we go to a commercial break. Back from break as Juice drops Daniels with the left hand of God and a senton gets a two count. Daniels fights back with a Northern Lights’ Suplex for a two count. Complete Shot by Daniels and a pair of clotheslines. STO by Daniels and a BRUTAL Death Valley Driver. Two count. Daniels calling for Angel’s Wings but Juice drives him back in to the corner and follows up with the cannonball. Juice is Loose finishes this one.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable match here between two veterans who know what to do. Daniels is timeless and this was a strong win for Juice.

Post-match, Jay White proposes to Juice Robinson with a mock Dynamite Diamond Ring. Juice then drills Daniels with the ring-aided Left Hand of God. White says Juice is going to take the Dynamite Diamond Ring next week and then White himself will be officially crowned the champion at Full Gear.