– The debut of Nick Aldis as the new on-air authority figure in the role of WWE SmackDown General Manager on this Friday’s show was also not a well-kept secret. Apparently Aldis was not listed on the producer report as usual.

– As of Thursday, just 24-hours before the “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, most within the company were aware of the fact that Kevin Owens was going to be the Raw Superstar being traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso being moved from SmackDown to Raw.