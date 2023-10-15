– AEW is about to have a more full active roster in the near future. Several wrestlers who have been on the sidelines from active competition in AEW are reportedly on the verge of being medically cleared and able to return to television if and when the company wants to work them back into the mix.

– Dustin Rhodes and Juice Robinson are the first two competitors in AEW to officially declare themselves for the annual Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale to determine the next challenger for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Both made their participation in the annual tradition scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite during their respective appearances on this week's episode of AEW Collision.

– Jim Ross will be sitting down for an exclusive interview with Nick Wayne and his mother on next Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.