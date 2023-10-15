– Although the “crash pad” high spot at WWE Fastlane 2023 involving WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the finish in his title defense over Shinsuke Nakamura in their Last Man Standing match garnered a lot of buzz online, one WWE producer was quick to point out the fact that most of the audience at the show was not in view of most of the crowd.

– As noted, Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio for a WWE U.S. title match after his win via DQ over Dillon Danis in the boxing co-main event of the Misfits: PRIME Card pay-per-view on DAZN on Saturday in England. The WWE Hall of Fame legend has already responded to the challenge with comments he shared via his official Twitter (X) page. “Did Logan Paul just call me out,” Rey wrote. “I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown.” Check out the post below.

Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown. — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 14, 2023