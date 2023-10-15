Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the October 13, 2023, “Season Premiere” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 10/13/2023

* Michael Hayes produced the John Cena and LA Knight promo segment

* Abyss produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly tag-team match

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Zelina Vega vs. Bayley women’s singles bout

* Adam Pearce produced the promo segment with Triple H, Nick Aldis, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens and himself

* Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller match for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships

* Michael Hayes produced the LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa featured match of the evening

* Molly Holly produced the Shotzi & Michin vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn women’s tag-team dark match

* Jason Jordan produced the Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER & Imperium post-show dark match main event