The first matchup has been announced for the October 21st edition of AEW Collision from Memphis, Tennessee.

Miro will battle it out with Action Andretti. This match was setup after Andretti approached CJ Perry about possibly being his manager, a decision that angered The Redeemer, who promises to destroy anyone in his path that tries to seek out the services of his wife.

"I am willing to destroy every man to protect the one woman." The Redeemer makes a promise to #AEW! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/fJYnyoKrNO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/21 COLLISION:

-Miro vs. Action Andretti