You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT, All Elite Wrestling confirmed new matches and segments for their weekly AEW Dynamite show, which goes down next Wednesday night, October 18, 2023 from the Ford Bend Epicenter Texas in Greater Houston Rosenberg, TX.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 10/18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/18/2023)

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale* “Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay White* We will hear from Sting* Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher* Jim Ross sits down with Nick Wayne and his mom

