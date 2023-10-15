AEW has announced the first matchup for the October 18th Battle of the Belts VIII event in Memphis.The television special will take place immediately following AEW’s broadcast of Collision.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will be defending the AEW Trios Titles against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang.

#DaddyAss & @bowens_official want to help @platinummax with his relationship skills but are interrupted by the former members of the JAS, who want a shot at the #AEW World Trios Titles NEXT SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@realbillygunn pic.twitter.com/siULV4kjve — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2023

Trios Title match announced for Battle of the Belts next week.#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/HVOjDa8zKb — (@WrestlingCovers) October 15, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/18 BATTLE OF THE BELTS VIII:

