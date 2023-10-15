Tonight’s AEW Collision was set to feature rising lucha-libre star Komander battle the Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage in singles-action. However, company president Tony Khan announced that the match was pulled at the last minute due to an injury, and will be rescheduled to another time.

Cage later apologized to fans that the bout couldn’t happen. He writes on social media, “Sorry, everyone. Was looking fwd to throwing komander over lake Michigan, so hopefully, there’s a lake nearby on the redue. Thanks for the match, Tony. Looking fwd to this and more to come.”

