Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) retain over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

NXT North American Title Match – Dominik Mysterio (c) retains over Ricochet.

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso via DQ due to interference by Solo Sikoa.

WWE International Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable (w/ Otis & Maxxine DuPri).

WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura.

The LWO (Carlito & Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match – Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) retains over Sami Zayn. After the match Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso attacked Sami Zayn. LA Knight made the save