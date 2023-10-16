Wardlow is unconvinced at MJF’s recent shift as a top babyface in AEW.

Mr. Mayhem spoke about his former boss turned rival during a recent interview with Jeff Adams of Sports Nightly. The former three-time TNT Champion is amazed at how the fans are buying The Devil’s “Fake Tears” as if he hasn’t done horrific things in the past.

I understand in the past 4 months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, and feel sad for him and sorry for him. It just amazes me how somebody can do horrible, evil things for years, and then they come out and say sorry and spew out some fake tears. Now all of a sudden everybody forgets about all the bad they have ever done and they want to embrace him.

Wardlow, who squashed MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, says he is too intelligent to fall for the world champion’s antics and admits that he has NOT been cheering him on for the past four months.

Well, I’m a little more intelligent, I see right through his BS. And I’m not one of the people that have sat at home cheering on MJF for the past four months.

Since returning Wardlow has dominated opponents inside the ring and is looking to reclaim the momentum he had prior to taking a break from AEW. You can check out his full interview below.