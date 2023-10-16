Don Callis sits atop of the pro-wrestling industry as the leader of the Don Callis family in AEW.

The dastardly heel spoke about his group, which features Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Sammy Guevara, on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. Callis begins by reflecting on Hobbs’ recent domination of Chris Jericho, later referencing himself as Tom Brady and calls Jericho and Kenny Omega Bill Belichick, who has fallen apart without his superstar quarterback.

I think that’s correct. I think that’s a good basic statement. I think that the larger statement is, Chris Jericho has not only been dominated by Hobbs, but if you’ve watched for last few weeks, he’s been dominated by me, much in the same way that Kenny Omega has been dominated by me. This is, as I said yesterday, the Brady/Belichick argument in reverse. I’m Tom Brady in this, and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are Bill Belichick falling apart and getting blown out at home.

Callis goes on to call himself the most successful person in the industry before reiterating that he is the true God of the sport.

What I am is the most successful person right now in professional wrestling because I have done all of this without putting myself at risk or others in my family. We’ve only scratched the…Kenny Omega hasn’t won a match in 12 weeks. When has that ever happened? That’s because of me. The real god of pro wrestling was never Kenny Omega. The real god of pro wrestling is me.

He later promises that he and his family are going to continue to dominating AEW, adding that eventually Jericho will break under the pressure and quit the business forever.

I’m very excited because I have a saying. We take, in the family, all that can be taken, and then we take a little more. So Jericho’s down, but until I see Jericho out of wrestling, it’s not over. We’re gonna keep laying it on and laying it on thick and laying it on hard until Jericho quits the business. That’s it. So I’m very excited as we approach the holiday season to dole out more pain, more disappointment for wrestlers and fans of AEW. That’s my Christmas gift to the world.

