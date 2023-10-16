WWE superstar and current United States Champion Rey Mysterio apppeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to address Logan Paul calling him out this past weekend.

If you missed it, Paul challenged the lucha-libre legend during his post-fight speech at Saturday’s PRIME Boxing card, where he defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification. Paul told the fans that as much as he loves boxing he is a WWE superstar and is eyeing Mysterio’s U.S. title.

Mysterio tells Helwani that he and Paul will be coming face-to-face on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown. It is speculated that the two will clash for the title at WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event later this month.

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Paul went into his boxing bout against Danis planning to use his post-fight platform to call out Mysterio since he knew he would be on SmackDown.

Wrestling Headlines will have more quotes from Mysterio’s interview with Helwani coming up. Stay tuned.