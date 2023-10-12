AEW star Don Callis recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the expansion of his Callis Family faction, which saw the group add former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. During his interview, Callis reflected on Hobbs destroying Chris Jericho on this past Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite and how he wants Jericho to finally call it quits. Highlights are below.

Whether he felt bad watching Hobbs decimate Chris Jericho:

One of the chapters in the upcoming management book, Management Secrets of Don Callis and The Don Callis Family is called, ‘See everything, feel nothing.’ I haven’t had those emotions in my life, so I don’t know what they are. I can see when I watch people, whether they’re grieving or at a funeral or at a funeral or something like that, I can see that that’s what you’re supposed to do. But I don’t feel it.

Says it is time for Jericho to retire:

If I feel anything, I feel bad for Ted Irvine, Chris’ dad. He’s a great guy, as we all know. Former NHL hockey player. Chris’ dad always treated me kindly, even though others said he’s a psychopath, there’s something wrong with him. Ted Irvine was always good to me. So I feel bad, but I guess maybe I’m doing for Chris Jericho what Ted Irvine wasn’t able to do. Tell him, ‘It’s time, it’s over. Time to stop. You’ve had a great run. You’re maybe the greatest of all time, but end it now, and allow the ending to be the beginning for the Don Callis Family and Will Hobbs.

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)