Tony Khan continues to throw punches at WWE.

The AEW President took to social media to comment on NXT on USA defeating Dynamite in their head-to-head clash this past Tuesday night, where NXT pulled in 921,000 viewers to AEW’s 609,000. However, Khan addresses WWE deciding to put John Cena and The Undertaker on NXT and says that this was the first time both legends were on a program that drew under 1 million viewers ever, and claims that it was all due to the AEW competition.

This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo.

This comes after Khan took further shots at Vince McMahon for his allegations and poked fun at Triple H and Shawn Michaels before thanking the AEW audience for giving him one of the best birthdays ever on Tuesday.