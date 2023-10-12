A new matchup has been announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Company President Tony Khan revealed on social media that Jay White will be battling former AEW & ROH tag champion Penta El Zero Miedo in singles-action. He adds that Renee Paquette will have exclusive comments from both men about the match on this Friday’s Rampage.

This Wednesday, 10/18

Houston

WEDNESDAY Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT First Time Ever@PENTAELZEROM vs @JayWhiteNZ 2 of the best go 1-on-1 Wednesday when Penta fights Jay White!@ReneePaquette has exclusive comments from both men on #AEWRampage tomorrow on TNT pic.twitter.com/RC9mVdxj8G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023

The October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite takes place from the Ford Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. The updated lineup can be found below.

-Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal