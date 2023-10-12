The buld up to the AEW Dynamite-NXT clash last night had Tony Khan riled up on social media platform X, and in its aftermath, he is set to calm down.

Recently on X, a fan addressed TK, noting a distinction between him and Vince McMahon regarding their ability to take jabs. The fan expressed,

“The difference is that Vince has the power and influence to take them cheap shots. He’s earned the right to make them. Tony Khan is Vince if you order him from Temu. You can ‘shop like a billionaire,’ but you’ll get the cheapest tat doing so!”

In response, Tony Khan promptly fired back, stating,

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

Considering Vince McMahon’s history, Khan’s words seemingly wouldn’t just apply to a solitary or a set of particular incidents but would rather be a blanket statement.

Nevertheless, the Twitter exchange can be found here.