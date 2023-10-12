Legendary rivals and WWE Hall of Famers – The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels – reunited at last night’s NXT tapings in a moment that has now been shared on WWE’s social media.

In the clip, NXT boss Shawn Michaels is seen welcoming his fellow legend to his office and to NXT, where ‘The American Badass’ appeared for the first time ever to confront Bron Breakker after his main event loss. Taker made Breakker famous by taking him out with a humongous right hand, followed by a hellacious chokeslam.

You can view Michaels and Taker’s hearwarming interaction below: