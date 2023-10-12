AEW’s newest blockbuster signing, Adam Copeland, fka Edge, recently appeared on “The Masked Man Show,” discussing various topics, including his longtime best friend Christian Cage’s antics in the company. The two men are in the starting gear of embarking on what promises to be one of the best stories in AEW history.

Here’s the highlights:

On what Christian has accomplished with his run so far, for himself and others:

“Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him because you can see already how much Luchasarus has grown.”

On Cage’s character being as over as it is:

“When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character. He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a freak, but that means they are starting to care about the character now and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man.”

(h/t Fightful)