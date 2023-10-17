Tonight’s WWE NXT featured a number one contender’s matchup for the world title, as well as a big battle royal and the continuation of the NXT Breakout tournament. It will also feature one of the hottest stars on the WWE main roster.

According to PW Insider, Dominik Mysterio will be appearing on tonight’s show to follow up on the angle with Nathan Frazier that was filmed on last night’s Raw. As a reminder, Dom is still the NXT North American Champion.

UPDATED CARD FOR 10/17 NXT:

Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom Battle Royal (Winning Team Earns NXT Tag Team Title Match at NXT Halloween Havoc): Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Chase U, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto y Malik Blade & Edris Enofé

NXT Title Number One Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

An appearance by Dominik Mysterio

Cody Rhodes will make his final decision as NXT GM

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to appear

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continues