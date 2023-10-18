On the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show,’ the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the recent rating battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite this past Tuesday.

Regarding WWE’s aggressive response to AEW running a Tuesday night show, Angle commented,

“Oh, I think the WWE is ruthless. I guess they heard about Edge going to be on AEW, and they loaded up on NXT. It’s a great idea. I mean, you know, but they are ruthless, man. They want to get ratings, and they don’t want anybody to beat them. That’s for sure.”

Angle also expressed his excitement for the ongoing competition between WWE and AEW, recognizing the benefits for fans.

“Oh, this is great. This is great for the fans. You know, having this kind of television pulling out all these superstars going up against each other. This is what the fans want. It’s what the fans need.”

Reflecting on his time with TNA, Angle shared his experiences with trying to compete with WWE, mentioning past efforts with various wrestling legends on their roster.

“Well, we did, we actually did. We tried. We tried every every — you know, we tried so hard. I mean, there was one point where I believe Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Scott Steiner, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, myself, Sting, we were all in TNA and we were doing pretty good ratings at that particular time. We were doing like 2.1 million on Spike, but we still weren’t able to compete with WWE, and I just think it’s because of money. I just don’t think that TNA had enough money to compete with them.”

