One of WWE’s top stars is expected back on television soon.

According to PW Insider, former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair will be back for WWE “very soon,” possibly as soon as this Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. The EST is also expected to work the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Even though Belair has been absent she’s continued to do promotional work for WWE while gone, including press for her upcoming Hulu reality series with her husband Montez Ford, which is set to release in early 2024.

