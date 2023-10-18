Goldberg gets asked about today’s pro wrestling scene and what he thinks about the tops guys in the industry.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Chicago Sports podcast. Goldberg isn’t shy of saying that his era of wrestling was better than today’s, adding that there are some supremely talented leaders who are guiding the business in the right direction but the characters, storyline, and depth are all missing in his opinion.

The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep. It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I’m trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It’s tough to have the depth. I think they’re lacking in that area. That’s all. Period, end of story. I don’t like getting into it, I don’t like people talking shit.

Earlier this year rumors of Goldberg putting together a retirement show was making the rounds, with several other WWE Hall of Famers expected to work the event if it happened. You can read about that here, or check out his latest interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)