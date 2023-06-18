The rumored retirement show for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg will apparently feature more than a few familiar faces if it happens.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the Israeli promoter working on the Goldberg retirement show is also looking to bring in John Morrison, Chris Masters and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, among others. It was previously mentioned that WWE Hall of Famer Sting is also on their list.

It’s interesting to note that the report stated the Israeli company is “hoping to land Goldberg for a match,” indicating that the deal has not been finalized.

Longtime promoter and agent Rick Bassman revealed in early May that he’s actively talking with Goldberg about a potential show in Jerusalem, Israel this September, which would coincide with the 26th anniversary of his official WCW debut. Bassman indicated that Sting will also have a featured role, but he did not say if they’re looking at Goldberg and Sting working the same match.

Bassman also said he’s talking with Goldberg’s agent, Barry Bloom, for potential show/tour plans. Bassman added that he would not be surprised if Goldberg ends up back in WWE for “something massive,” but he did not elaborate.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.