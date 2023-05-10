WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is moving forward with plans for his own retirement tour.

As we’ve noted, the 56 year old Goldberg expressed frustration last month over how he has not had a proper retirement match in WWE as he had a “handshake understanding” with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that the farewell match would happen following the loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He indicated that he was considering his own four-city retirement tour that would include a possible final match in Israel. You can click here for what Goldberg had to say. It was then reported that Goldberg met with at least one international promoter while in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Week, about closing out his career with a tour to take place in Israel and perhaps other countries.

In an update, longtime promoter and agent Rick Bassman spoke with Haus of Wrestling and said he’s been in contact with Goldberg about a potential show in Jerusalem, Israel in September, which would coincide with the 26th anniversary of his official WCW debut.

Bassman revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting is in talks to be involved.

“First of all, I’m actively in touch with Bill, I’m working on a date right now,” Bassman said. “I don’t promote much these days but every now and then, something fun comes up, and it’s worth diving into. So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting. And then on the whole ladder, you have the AEW clearance issues, of course. So that’s something that I really hope to put together.”

Bassman also revealed that he’s talking with Goldberg’s agent, Barry Bloom, for potential show/tour plans. Bloom is currently representing AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite in their contract negotiations with AEW.

Bassman said he would not be surprised if Goldberg ends up back in WWE for “something massive,” but he did not elaborate.

“Now, only because I’ve been in touch actively with Bill, and then also with his agent, Barry Bloom, who is a longtime good friend,” he said. “They are working on exactly what you described. But to my knowledge, it still needs to all be nailed down. That said, I would not be surprised to see Bill end up back in WWE for something massive.”

The 64 year old Sting has said he plans to retire once his AEW contract expires some time this year, but it seems like he would be open to helping his friend Goldberg.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent report on a WWE pitch for Goldberg’s retirement, talk on Goldberg working with AEW, and more.

