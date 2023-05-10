AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to announce their new TV deal next Wednesday.

This was speculated on before, but a new report from the Wrestling Observe notes that a new TV rights deal between WBD and AEW will be announced at the WBD Upfronts from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Wednesday, May 17.

The new AEW Collision TV show will also be announced next Wednesday at the Upfronts.

There’s no word yet on the terms of the new AEW TV deal, or who will represent the company at the Upfronts.

As we’ve noted, AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation were pulled from YouTube last month because the new WBD TV deal gives the network exclusivity on all AEW programming. The deal does not include any ROH programming. You can click here for a recent report on plans for Collision and more.

AEW and the network announced a four-year extension of their previous TV deal in January 2020, which runs through the end of this yea. The extension called for $175 million total with an option year at “a significantly increased price.”

