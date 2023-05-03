AEW Dark is no more.

We noted last week how FITE TV indicated that AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” series had come to end, the same day a “Best Of” episode aired. While a new episode of Dark aired last Tuesday, AEW did not upload any new episodes of Dark or Elevation this week.

It was confirmed by Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that both of the weekly shows are done, at least for now. It was noted that the shows were nixed in part due to AEW signing a new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to air the new AEW Collision show on Saturdays.

Part of AEW’s new deal with WBD is that content will air exclusively on WBD’s networks, such as TNT and TBS. The report noted that as of today, the deal does not include ROH TV.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that talent being looked at will still get opportunities, like they did on Elevation and Dark, but more than likely these opportunities will come on the ROH brand.

It’s expected that AEW will announce a new or altered TV deal with WBD some time this month.

Elevation ran for 115 episodes after premiering on March 15, 2021. The show ran for 90-120 minutes every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel, and also aired internationally. The most recent commentary team featured Matt Menard and Paul Wight. The Elevation premiere was headlined by Riho vs. Maki Itoh, while the April 17 episode was headlined by Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki.

Dark premiered on October 8, 2019 and ran for 193 episodes. The show aired every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel, and also aired internationally, for 60-120 minutes. Taz and Excalibur were the most recent commentary team. The Dark premiere on October 8, 2019 was headlined by SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt), while the final episode on April 25 was featured The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods and Tony Nese) in the main event.

