This past Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision saw Tony Schiavone return to the commentary table to provide play-by-play coverage for all the fans watching on TNT. He joined the regular Collision crew of Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly.

Schiavone revealed on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast that he actually asked Tony Khan if he could return to calling the action, adding that he thought he was going to get put on the Rampage commentary team then jumped at the opportunity to do Collision.

I told Tony [Tony Khan], this was months ago, ‘I would like another chance at doing play-by-play. I can probably do Rampage.’ He said, ‘Okay, let me think about it.’ I thought I was going to do play-by-play on Rampage. Then he hit me with [Collision], and you don’t say no to that, you say, ‘Hell yeah, I’ll do it.’ I’ve told you this many times, and I’m sincere about it, Kevin Kelly is a great announcer. He is so smooth and so good. I really enjoyed working with him and Nigel. We’ve only worked together once, but we’ve been together backstage for however many months.

