Samoa Joe became the longest-reigning Ring of Honor World TV Champion on Thursday.

Joe broke the previous 567-day record set by Jay Lethal during his reign in 2015-2016.

On April 13, 2022, Joe won the belt by defeating Minoru Suzuki on a special AEW Dynamite.

Joe has successfully defended the title seventeen times over the likes of Colt Cabana, Mark Briscoe, Dalton Castle, Shane Taylor, and Tony Nese.

Most recently, Joe scored a win over Rhett Titus on the October 28 AEW Collision.