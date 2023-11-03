RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Matt Riddle being released by WWE, among several other stars, due to budget cuts. The two will wrestle each other at a Big Time Wrestling event.

“I met Matt Riddle at the Playboy Mansion at a party years ago after the Ultimate Fighter. This was a Medical Marijuana Policy Project fundraiser, which they used to have annually at the Playboy Mansion, and then eventually Hugh quit having parties at the mansion from outsiders and then it just went all downhill after that, but that’s where I had met him so a lot of people think that’s a pretty cool story and he seems to not be able to stay out of trouble. He’ll get another chance I’m sure, but I feel like he got so many chances that they felt like they’re not going to be taken seriously unless some consequences are shown. I think they’ll be temporary and that could be by the Universe, not necessarily by the company, but he’ll definitely go somewhere productive from here and hopefully he’ll quit sending di** pics or whatever it is that he’s doing on his off time that gives him so much heat.”

