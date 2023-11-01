Matt Riddle will be clashing with Rob Van Dam.

The former WWE star will battle the Hall of Famer at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘The Reunion 3’ event on March 9th in Ohio. This is Riddle’s first booking since he was released by WWE back in September. Bobby Fulton broke the news on social media.

Breaking News!

Saturday March 9th Double D’s Auction House & Big Time Wrestling presents The Reunion 3 in Chillicothe OH at the OU-Shoemaker Center! For the FIRST TIME EVER, Matt Riddle vs Rob Van Dam! Tickets will be available Noon Today at https://t.co/l20M4oypW4! pic.twitter.com/Yw6jtXIs8n — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) November 1, 2023

Riddle was one of 20+ names who were cut from the WWE roster, which also included Mustafa Ali and former world champion Dolph Ziggler. Reports have since surfaced stating that Riddle was being looked at by several wrestling companies and MMA promotions. You can read about that here.