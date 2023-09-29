As noted, Matt Riddle was released by WWE last week, one of 20+ stars to be cut after the company’s merger with TKO. However, the Bro’s release was a little more complicated due to his lingering issues over the last few years. You can read about the reason he was let go here.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle is a hot commodity in the world of wrestling and MMA. The report states that Bare Knuckle Boxing and PFL have expressed interest in the former U.S Champion, as well several wrestling companies. While AEW was not specifically mentioned Dave Meltzer did speculate last week that Tony Khan could be interested in bringing him.

Riddle originally signed with WWE back in 2018. He had a dominant run on the NXT brand before finally moving up to the main roster in 2020.