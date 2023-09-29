Becky Lynch has an interesting idea for a match at WrestleMania 40.

The Man spoke with USA Today to hype her NXT women’s title defense at tomorrow’s No Mercy premium live event, where she takes on the former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. During her chat Lynch was asked about Rhea Ripley and a potential showdown with the Eradicator at the 2024 Showcase of the Immortals. Here is what she had to say.

Maybe it will be championship for championship, winner takes all. We’ll see.

Lynch faces Stratton tomorrow in an Extreme Rules match. During a separate interview, she spoke about the lengths Stratton will have to go to win. You can read about that here.