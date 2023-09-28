Becky Lynch is ready for her Extreme Rules showdown against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

The Man spoke with Chris Van Vilet about her matchup, which will be for her NXT Women’s Championship, a championship she took from Stratton. Lynch says that Stratton has a rocket strapped to her back, but she’ll have to prove “how extreme” she is willing to get when she meets her in the ring on Saturday.

We’ll see what happens. But now look, Tiffany is one of those people that has got a rocket strapped to her, right? She’s one of those people who comes in and looks a million bucks and can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she’s strong. She’s got a character, we hate her, she’s got everything. She’s got everything. How much do you love it? What do you have in here? Because that’s what matters. And it’s a thing that the audience picks up on. It doesn’t matter how good you are, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got all the tools in the box, if you’ve got all the right, they pick up on something. And that’s an energy that is a love for this. That is being a student of the game. And so I think Tiffany has everything that it takes to be to be a Superstar. But it comes down to what’s in your heart, you know, and so that’s what I wanted. That’s what I want to do. I want to push her. I want to see how extreme she’s willing to go. Like, how much can she take and keep coming back? That’s what an Extreme Rules match is, you know?

