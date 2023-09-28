Another update on AEW All In and what the final number was for the company’s supposed “paid attendance” record. At the event back in August, which was held at Wembley Stadium, AEW announced a new worldwide record of 81,035 paid fans. However, the Brent Council (local government in the U.K.) revealed that the turnstile count was 72,265, well short of the paid attendance record set by WWE back at WrestleMania 32.

However, yesterday reports surfaced stating that a member of the Brent Council sent an email revealing that the attendance was 85,258. Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics followed up with this Brent Council member, who said that the revised number was still 72,265.

As of now, the number that is believed to be accurate is the 72,265, but it is noted in their latest report that these figures are never easy to come by, even in WWE. WrestleNomics attempted to reach out to AEW for their figures but received no response.

(Thanks to WrestleNomics for the data.)