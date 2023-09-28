WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels held a media call earlier today to promote this Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event. At one point during the call the Heartbreak Kid would be asked about former AEW superstar CM Punk and whether he would be interested in bringing him into NXT following his very public departure from the rival company. This is what Michaels had to say:

Of course, we’d welcome him here in NXT. My guess is, he would probably want to go to the main roster. I always enjoyed working with Phil. Didn’t get to do it much. I understood him. Whether you want to say there were similarities in us. I can’t lie. We were at TV, and he once pulled out his wallet, on the spot, an autograph that I had signed for him in a hotel that he still had. I’ve always liked him. I understand he’s a different kind of cat and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people, but that is probably why I like him, because I suffer from the same thing. Obviously, that’s for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He’s a guy that does numbers and makes money. That would be a risk-reward ratio that from a company standpoint, they’d have to consider. When it comes to, ‘would we take him in NXT and have him on our television?’ Are you kidding me? Of course I would. I just don’t think anybody would let me. Who wouldn’t take that kind of star power? I don’t know. If I get in trouble for that, I’ll let you know.

Elsewhere on the call, Michaels spoke on a variety of topics including the recent WWE releases, the rise of Tiffany Stratton, when the next NXT premium live event will happen and much more. A full recap of the call can be found here.

