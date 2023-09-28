Cardi B continues to show her love of professional wrestling, specifically WWE.

The popular hip-hop superstar spoke on this topic during her recent appearance on the popular Hot Ones series, where host Sean Evans asked Cardi what her dream WrestleMania entrance would be. She responded by shouting out Melina, and saying that any entrance she had would have to be similar to something she would o.

I feel like my entrance has to be grand. Melina, do you remember her? She used to walk in with two guys, and then she would do a whole split on the ropes. She would enter [the ring] on a split. I have to enter Grand like that. She was just crazy.

The Grammy Winning artist did an interview earlier this month discussing her love of WWE and named Batista and Eddie Guerrero as her favorites. You can read about that by clicking here.