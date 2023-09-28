WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels held a media call earlier today to promote this Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event in California, and answer a number of questions surrounding the industry. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

-Michaels says WWE plans on using Gable Steveson. He has outside commitments and that they have to work around, but they are going to meet and discuss his schedule so they can work him into the show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport gets confirmed for NXT No Mercy. This comes after Jordan issued a challenge after Tuesday’s NXT.

-Regarding Mustafa Ali getting released Michaels says that he really enjoyed working with him, and will miss him.

-When asked about what NXT releases affected his plans Michaels says taht Dana Brooke really caught him by surprise and forced him to adjust some stuff. He adds that he is always happy to work with main roster talent.

-Michaels gets asked about Jade Cargill. He says that he would love Cargill in NXT but thinks she will excel wherever she lands.

-Michaels says when he took over NXT Vince McMahon told him he wanted to build the 18-34 audience.

-Puts over Trick Williams big ahead of his match with Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy.

-A question is asked about NXT’s relationship with Universal. Michaels says he hopes to expand that relationship and wonders what other outside brands could work with NXT.

-Michaels puts over Tiffany Stratton huge, adding that ever since she worked with Becky Lynch a “light-bulb” went off, noting that happens when you work with a top talent.

-Nick Hausman asks about CM Punk coming into NXT. Michaels says that Punk would be more than welcome, that he’s always liked Punk and understood him. However, he does think Punk would opt for the main roster if he does return.

-Michaels hopes to do an NXT event in Latin America but admits that they are a long way off from being able to do that.