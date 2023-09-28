WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels confirmed on today’s media call that Kelani Jordan will battle Blair Davenport on the pre-show of this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event. This comes after Jordan issued a challenge to Davenport following Tuesday’s NXT episode.
No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.
NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:
The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)
NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams
Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport Pre-Show