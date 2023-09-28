Last night’s AEW Dynamite ended with a number of masked men jumping Jay White backstage shortly after the Switchblade confronted AEW World Champion MJF and let it be known that he is planning to take the title from him. One man wore the Devil mask that MJF made popular following his return to AEW at All Out 2022, an indication that the champ was getting a leg up on his future challenger.

What is the meaning of this?!

"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

However, many believe that MJF was not behind the attack despite the mask being associated with him. While many theories have begun to surface on the web an old ally of MJF has now dropped a very unsubtle hint. Former MLW star Richard Holliday, who worked closely with the Salt of the Earth as a member of MLW’s Dynasty faction, released a new post on social media of a devil emoji, which is vaguely similar to MJF’s devil mask.

😈 — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) September 28, 2023

There is no confirmation that Holliday is involved as of this writing, but what is known is that he has been backstage in AEW on several occasions. Holliday has yet to officially appear for AEW so him being a masked member of the group would be a shocking revelation.

