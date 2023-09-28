The viewership and demo ratings for the September 27th episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

According to SportsTV ratings, the episode drew 855,000 viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s number of 984,000. They scored a rating of 0.28 in the key demographics, which was also down from last week’s 0.36 rating.

Last night’s Dynamite was the go-home edition ahead of this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, a show that saw a contract signing between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, and Rey Fenix making his first defense of the AEW International Championship.