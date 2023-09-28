LA Knight is coming back.

The Mega Star was pulled from last week’s WWE SmackDown due to contracting COVID-19. He was set to get involved in the main event angle, where John Cena was getting beat down by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline. This would have set up Knight teaming with Cena against The Bloodline at the October 7th WWE Fastlane premium live event.

According to PW Insider, Knight is now testing negative and feeling better. He is expected to be at tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown in Sacramento. While the Fastlane tag match has all but been confirmed expect WWE to make it official on SmackDown.

