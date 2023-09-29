More news on WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his epic Undisputed Universal Championship run.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Tribal Chief will be defending the title on November 4th at WWE’s next PLE in Saudi Arabia. This news comes after it was revealed that Reigns would be defending the title against Sami Zayn at a WWE Super House Show next month. You can read about that here.

As for who Reigns’ opponent in Saudi Arabia will be, the Observer notes that LA Knight is being groomed for an eventual showdown with the champ. While it is not specified when he will get that shot Knight being a challenger for the November show makes a lot of sense. The Mega Star will return on this evening’s WWE SmackDown after missing last week’s show with COVID-19.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE related news and stories.