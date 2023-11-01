Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated about his time in AEW, being paired with Darby Allin, and more ahead of wrapping up his career at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next year. Here are the highlights.

On his matches in AEW:

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at what I have been able to do. I’m also my own worst critic. I tear myself apart constantly on everything little I do. I know my weaknesses. The fans can see that I don’t do some of the things I used to do, but I know my weaknesses better than anyone. I’ve gotten some inspiration from Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He did all the classic spaghetti westerns, and now he’s the aged western guy. He’s still getting the job done, he’s just using different tactics. I’ve figured out new ways to entertain, new ways to go balls to the wall. But it doesn’t mean I’m any less hard on myself.”

On his pairing with Darby All In: