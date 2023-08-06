Shayna Baszler has defeated Ronda Rousey in their first-ever match.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Baszler defeat Rousey in a MMA Rules match. The fairly short bout between longtime friends and partners ended with Rousey passing out in the Kirifuda Clutch.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s MMA Rules match at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

El árbitro explicando las reglas a Ronda Rousey y a Shayna Baszler antes de la lucha con reglas MMA. "No es un combate estilo WWE, solo ganas por KO o sumisión". Me mola. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/txr4m1SC7I — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Shayna Baszler se lleva la lucha con Reglas MMA ante Ronda Rousey por sumisión. Uno de los peores combates del año. Las cosas como son. Al menos la ganadora es la correcta. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/IiSRXQUyi6 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Esa cara de Ronda Rousey. Veremos si se retira un tiempo de WWE tras esta derrota ante Shayna Baszler. Le vendría bien a todos. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FYL7EBsNd7 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.