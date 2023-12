Congratulations are in order for a member of the WWE family.

On Friday, WWE Superstar Shotzi announced that she is married after getting eloped.

“JUST MARRIED,” she wrote. “When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show.”

She continued, “It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!”