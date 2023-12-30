2023 — The Champ is Here!

On Friday night, John Cena appeared on the special “Best Of 2023” edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

“The Greatest of All-Time” was interviewed by the hosts of the special in a segment featured on the year-end recap show.

“WWE Universe, John Cena here, all dressed up to celebrate a wonderful group of people,” he said. “A toast to the WWE Universe for making my 2023. As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception and the respect, I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left, but I do know in recent times when I’ve been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own.”

Cena continued, “I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement. I look forward to the next time we can get together, but I wanted to take a moment to truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and for my family. To the WWE Universe. Until the next round. Cheers.”

Check out the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.