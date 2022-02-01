Wrestlers are raising money to benefit the memorial and funeral fund of Dean Urbanski, the father of WWE Superstar Shotzi.

Urbanski passed away on Sunday, January 30 at 10:51pm following a battle with COVID-19. You can click here to access the GoFundMe, which has currently raised $5,995 of a $30,000 goal.

Shotzi competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match just hours before his passing. She also lost her stepfather in April of last year.

Shotzi posted on her Instagram Stories to plug the GoFundMe link, and wrote, “My dad’s last wish was to have a big party for his funeral. Please help me and my family create the biggest celebration of his life.”

Shotzi also posted a few Instagram tributes to her father, which you can see below. She wrote the following in one tribute on Monday:

“Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I didnt think anyone was cooler or more badass than my dad. Biker, black belt, rebel. The true American badass. He influenced me completely. I wanted to be just like my dad. He used to pick me up from school on his Harley and let me watch him get tattooed in our kitchen. He lived a wild life and was so proud of mine. Losing my step dad last April was extremely difficult and I honestly dont know how Im going to get through this. The one thing keeping me sane is the thought of them being together. I love you so much dad! Thank you for being my dad. -Dean Paul Urbanski-”

A tribute to Urbanski on the GoFundMe remembers the father of 5 like this:

Dean Urbanski, the true American badass, lost his fight with COVID at 10:51pm on Sunday January 30th. Biker, entrepreneur, black belt and awesome father, Dean was a man of many talents. His walk of life was filled with motorcycles, love, anarchy, rock and roll and family. And finding true love again in the end was his greatest gift. His light will shine in eternity for those who loved him. Dean’s 5 children are raising money to fund his last wish of an amazing life celebration. We love you Dean, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, friend.

Below are a few related tweets from Scarlett Bordeaux and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:

If anyone would like to donate to Shotzi’s fathers funeral fund please see the link below. I had the honor of knowing Dean and he was an absolutely wonderful person. Thank you and god bless. Love you @ShotziWWE 💚 Dean Urbanski Memorial & Funeral Fund https://t.co/dTZrPN2fEf — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) February 1, 2022

If anyone can help contribute and/or spread the word, here is the link to the memorial service of Dean Urbanski. Our thoughts are with you @ShotziWWE https://t.co/JJnnWQScvF — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) February 1, 2022

