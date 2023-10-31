Shotzi recently joined Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated for an interview to hype up this evening’s Halloween Havoc NXT special on USA. The company star was asked about a ton of different topics, including why she loves Halloween so much. This is what she had to say.

I’ll find a way. Halloween means so much to me, I couldn’t miss it. I’ve always been drawn to the spookier side of things. I’ve always loved horror movies, and I think I inherited that from my dad. I love this too much not to be involved.

Shotzi later reveals that her sister is going through chemotherapy, which is why she decided to shave her head as well. Fortunately, Triple H had no problem working that into a storyline for television.

I asked Hunter if could make this work in a story instead of me just showing up one day with no hair. And yeah, he made it work for me. My sister is my best friend, so I had to be there for her. She’s good now, and we’re growing our hair back together.

Later, Barrasso would ask Shotzi how she feels being back on NXT to host Halloween Havoc.

The only way I can describe it is coming home. NXT feels so familiar, it’s just like being home.

You can check out the full interview here.